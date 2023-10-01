AOC calls Kevin McCarthy "weak," siding with Gaetz's move to get him out of there

On Sunday, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., announced his plan to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position and in a rare opportunity for agreement, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is backing that call.

In an appearance on "State of the Union" this weekend, AOC was asked to chime in on the speaker's performance as of late, and she gave a less than glowing review.

"It's not up to Democrats to save Republicans. From themselves, especially," she said, offering that McCarthy never had her vote in the first place.

When asked specifically if she would vote to vacate, she was quick to answer, "Absolutely," adding that she thinks McCarthy is a "very weak speaker."

"He clearly has lost control of his caucus," she furthered, driving her point home.

In his own interview on Sunday, McCarthy appeared on "Face the Nation," seeming to shrug this all off. "I'll survive," he said, calling the challenge from Gaetz "personal."

"He's more interested in securing TV interviews," he added. "Let's get over with it. Let's start governing. If he's upset because he tried to push us into a shutdown and I made sure government didn't shut down, then let's have that talk."