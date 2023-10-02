French toast bites are the simplest way to bring everyone to the breakfast table

My daughter likes dress shoes and I prefer Nike. She loves regular Cheerios and I am a Honey Nut guy. She loves for the windows to be rolled down, and I like them up. We are almost opposites — until we get into French Toast Bites.

We both love our French toast quick, crunchy and handheld, so I figured it out and it's good. So good, in fact, that you can serve it with syrup or not.

My dad didn't work hard at making me fall in love with the dish. While I loved so many of his creations, I must be honest when I say that breakfast was a ship he could not dock. For starters, he'd crack a few eggs in a big glass bowl, add a ridiculous amount of cinnamon, soak the regular white Wonder Bread in that cinnamon-eggy mix, and quickly fry them into pieces of what he called French Toast. To make matters worse, he then scrambled any remaining cinnamon egg mix and slapped it on the side of the plate. On these mornings, I would gladly choose a bowl of Fruity Pebbles.

I rejected the dish for years because the soggy, burnt image of what my dad used to dole out was always stuck in my head. It was when I ordered Banana French toast from a gourmet restaurant that I realized the Watkins household needed to do it better. Other families and restaurants had served French toast with fresh fruit like strawberries and blueberries, or whipped cream (which I wasn't really into) and prepared it using Texas toast, which was incredibly delicious when prepared right.

I grew to appreciate French toast and gladly experimented with many different recipes when I got older.

My favorite French toast — the version my child loves — is tiny, just like her, and so easy to make. The beauty of this recipe is that you can serve these hot or cool as a part of your breakfast or as a snack. My daughter has eaten them every which way. It's also so easy to make, that you can enlist your toddler to help.

French Toast Bites

Yields 36 French toast "bites" Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 10 minutes