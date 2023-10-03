Inflation has officially hit Girl Scout Cookie prices, which are on the rise in anticipation of this year's cookie season.

On Sept. 28, CNN reported that the Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, a New York State chapter, informed parents and other members of the community in an email that all cookies will be sold for $6 per box, instead of the $5 price tag seen last year. "In order to combat rising production and material costs, GSHH will be increasing the price of all cookie packages to $6.00," the chapter's interim CEO wrote, adding "we expect our neighboring councils to announce similar increases in the coming weeks and months."

Other chapters in New York, Louisiana and North Carolina all announced similar price hikes last year due to budget concerns, per The Takeout. "The decision to raise the price of Girl Scout cookies is based on the costs associated with food production, labor, and transportation," spokeswoman Stacy Wilbur said in a statement. A few cookie varieties, like S'mores and Toffee-Tastic, were already priced at $6. But now the higher price will apply to additional cookies sold by the troops, including more classic staples.

"Each of our 111 Girl Scout councils sets local Girl Scout Cookie prices based on several factors," a spokesperson for Girl Scouts of the USA told CNN. "In some instances, councils are faced with the tough decision to raise the prices, though prices have remained steady in many areas for a number of years."

The prices were last raised in 2015.