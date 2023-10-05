Internet-famous cook and New York Times bestselling author Alison Roman is officially adding podcast host to her resume. Called "Solicited Advice with Alison Roman," Roman's all-new podcast debuts Oct. 5 and features Roman alongside special guests "who, like her, enjoys giving and/or receiving advice," according to a recent press release.

"Together they will answer questions from live and recorded callers, covering everything from modern dating to awkward neighbor interactions, how to order a martini with confidence, and, of course, cooking," the release said.

Roman's podcast is launching with distribution and revenue support from digital media outlet Talkhouse. The series' first season is out now and includes conversations with Tinx, Cat Cohen, Raven Smith, Heléne Yorke, and more guests. New episodes are slated to drop each week on Thursday on all podcast platforms.

"I am so excited to have a better, deeper, wide-reaching platform to answer the questions I get on a daily basis, and to talk about something other than cooking (I contain multitudes!) with some of the funniest and smartest people I know," Roman said in a statement. "It's long been my dream to follow in Delilah's footsteps, to stand on the shoulders of 'Car Talk' — here's hoping this podcast comes close to either."

In addition to writing for Bon Appétit, Buzzfeed Food and New York Times Cooking, Roman has published several bestselling cookbooks, including 2019's "Nothing Fancy" and this year's dessert book "Sweet Enough." She also created the bi-weekly YouTube series "Home Movies," and writes the bi-weekly Substack "A Newsletter."