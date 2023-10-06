Taylor Swift could beat Trump in the 2024 election, according to ex-aide Alyssa Farah Griffin

During an episode of "The View: Behind the Table" podcast this week, ex-White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin jokingly — but not 100% jokingly — suggested that Taylor Swift should enter the presidential race against Donald Trump in 2024 on the basis that the singer has a better chance at beating him that anyone else. And being that Trump seemed like a far-fetched candidate when he first ran for office, now would be a perfect time to invoke the expression "stranger things have happened."

“This ends in one way," Griffin said on the pod. "We are all Taylor Swift fans and, to be honest, if Donald Trump looks like he’s going to win, she’s just going to need to get in the race and defeat him once and for all because she’s probably the only person who can.”

Back in April, Griffin declared that she'd never vote for her former boss again, to which Trump fired back, calling her a "sleazebag" and a "loser." And while she makes a solid case for Swift as a candidate, executive producer Brian Teta steered the conversation elsewhere after she made her comment about her chances in the election, offering only, “There you go, there you go.”