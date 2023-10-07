Trump pulls a "wouldn't have happened on my watch" regarding attack on Israel

After news broke overnight of Hamas launching a surprise operation on an unprecedented scale against Israel, with over 100 dead and more than 900 people injured, Donald Trump responded in a way that should seem familiar by now, blaming the Biden administration.

In a statement made to Truth Social, Trump writes, "These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again."

Emphasizing his point via shares from other accounts, Trump recirculated a similar statement from Florida Congressman Cory Mills, who also pins the attacks on Biden writing, "This war in Ukraine, attacks on Israel, and open US borders would not be happening if Pres Trump were in office. We had peace under President Trump. In 2024 don’t forget the chaos overseas and on our border is under Joe Biden."

In a statement from Biden himself, he focuses on the disaster productively, writing, "Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. @FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones."