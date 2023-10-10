Jerry Seinfeld teases a possible "Seinfeld" second ending

"Seinfeld" may be getting a new ending more than 25 years after its final episode. Co-creator and star Jerry Seinfeld was asked during a stand-up set over the weekend if he liked the ending of the long-running comedy. The comedian told the audience that he “has a little secret” about the finale of the show.

“Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” Seinfeld said to a roaring audience. “Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

In the “Seinfeld” final, Jerry and his friends are arrested and locked up in prison. More than 76 million people tuned in live, making it one of the most-watched television broadcasts in history. Since its airing in 1998, the series finale has received backlash for decades even though it had massive ratings. Even Seinfeld himself has expressed regret over the ending.

Seinfield teased a potential revival a few years ago on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" but there has been no word since. Cast members Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards have all teamed up with co-creator Larry David in his comedy "Curb Your Enthusiasm." In season 7 of the HBO comedy, the cast reunited to star in a multi-episode storyline that has the actors filming a special episode. There is speculation that Seinfeld's hints could potentially be related to the upcoming 12th season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which has been filmed but does not yet have a release date.