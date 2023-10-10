Michael Chiarello, the celebrity chef best known for hosting his Food Network show “Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello,” died Friday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. He was 61. According to Chiarello's restaurant company Gruppo Chiarello, Chiarello’s death was due to an allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock. He had been at the hospital receiving treatment for the allergic reaction over the past week.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table,” the Chiarello family shared in a statement, per CNN. The statement continued, “As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

Chiarello, a California native, graduated from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in 1982 and was named Food & Wine Magazine’s Chef of the Year in 1985. He opened his first restaurant, Toby’s, in Miami at just 22 years of age. He later opened several other restaurants around Napa Valley and San Francisco, including Tra Vigne Restaurant, Coqueta, Ottimo and Bottega. He also authored over ten cookbooks.

As for his on-screen career, Chiarello’s famed Food Network show ran for 10 seasons — beginning in 2003 — and secured three Emmys between 2003 and 2006. Chiarello also made appearances on various other notable cooking shows and talk shows.