Chick-Fil-A releases first-ever digital cookbook to combat food insecurity, reduce food waste

On Monday, Chick-Fil-A officially released its first-ever digital cookbook titled, "Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Inventive Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table.”

Per Mashed, the cookbook is free to download and contains 26 recipes inspired by Chick-fil-A Shared Table, a program for participating Chick-fil-A owners and operators to donate surplus food to charitable organizations in their community. The donated foods are then transformed into new meals and served to those in need.

According to a press release obtained by Mashed, the fast food chain put together the cookbook in an effort to raise awareness about combating food insecurity and reducing food waste. Recipes include Chicken Enchiladas, Breaded Chicken Fajitas and a Chicken and Egg Breakfast Casserole — which are all made using leftovers. There are also recipes for several Chick-fil-A staples, like creamy coleslaw or the famed yet discontinued Chick-fil-A Chicken Salad. Unfortunately, there’s no recipe for Chick-fil-A's secret sauce, so that’ll remain a mystery for the time being.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A will be donating $150,000 to both Feeding America and Second Harvest. The chain will also donate $100,000 to each of its seven Chick-fil-A Shared Table nonprofit partners.