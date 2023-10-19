“I almost got an ulcer the last time”: Cher threatens to leave country if Donald Trump is re-elected

Cher has formally declared that she’ll pack her bags and leave the United States if former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election.

“I almost got an ulcer the last time,” the 77-year-old star said of Trump’s prior White House tenure, during an interview with The Guardian published Wednesday. “If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country],” Cher added.

The “Believe” singer has long been a vocal critic of Trump. She previously called the ex-president a “consummate liar” and an “insane and sociopathic narcissist” at a 2016 fundraising event in Provincetown, Massachusetts. She also likened Trump to Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler and Patty McCormack in the 1956 American horror film, “The Bad Seed.”

This isn’t the first time Cher has vowed to leave the country in anticipation of a possible Trump presidency. In 2016, Cher took to social media to declare that she’d be “moving to Jupiter” if Trump, then a GOP presidential nominee, secured the spot as president.

In addition to Cher, Miley Cyrus, Samuel L. Jackson, Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer said they’d also do the same and leave if Trump became president.