Chipotle will stay open until midnight on Halloween in these 53 college towns

Would you prefer chips and guac to fun-sized candy this Halloween? Well, you may be in luck if you live in one of 53 college towns in which Chipotle is holding special late-night hours. As reported by Nancy Luna at INSIDER, the popular chain is extending their hours until midnight — two hours later than the usual closing time. Some of the aforementioned "college towns" include: Tuscaloosa, Long Beach, Boulder, South Miami, Baton Rouge, Nashville, Austin and Salt Lake City.

"Over the past two years, Chipotle has seen a 30% increase in transactions after 8 p.m. on Halloween and 81% of 18- to 26-year-olds surveyed reported wanting to see Chipotle open until midnight," the chain told the publication. Chipotle is not alone in pursuing new, extended hours endeavors; Pizza Hut also recently announced changing their closing time to 2 a.m. at various locations of the iconic chain.

Sure, it's a fun holiday promotion, but it seems Chipotle could be testing the waters for a more permanent extension of hours. There have been several reports from employees across the country that their locations are testing staying open until 11 p.m. For now, are you looking to enjoy a burrito bowl on Halloween at 11 p.m. at Chipotle? INSIDER has the entire list of the 53 college towns.