The Rock whitewashing? Actor wants Paris wax figure updated "starting with my skin color"

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not a fan of his new wax figure, which was recently unveiled at the Musée Grévin in Paris. The figure features a light-skinned rendition of the “Black Adam” star wearing blue slacks, a black belt, sneakers and a blue golf shirt — an ensemble that Johnson has never worn in actuality.

Johnson shared his thoughts on the figure in an Instagram post made Sunday: “For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements — starting with my skin color. And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself.”

Additionally, Johnson re-shared a video of comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. roasting his wax figure.

“You know Black-a** Samoan The Rock? That’s how Paris thinks he looks,” Jefferson Jr. said in the video. “They turned The Rock into a pebble! . . . it looks like The Rock has never seen the sun a day in his life . . . You make The Rock look like David Beckham. It looks like The Rock is going to be a part of the royal family. Did y’all even Google him?”

Johnson’s wax figure also left many of his fans in complete shock, as reported by Today. “Yikes! That is not the Rock, maybe his stuntman lol,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Dwayne Vin Diesel Johnson.” Others questioned the statue’s skin tone and accused the museum of “whitewashing” Johnson.