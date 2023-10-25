Rep. Jamaal Bowman pleads guilty to criminal charge for Capitol building fire alarm incident

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in connection incident that took place in a congressional building on Capitol Hill last month where it was found that he triggered a fire alarm for no good reason. According to Bowman, he was rushing to cast his vote on a government funding bill that day and mistakingly pulled the alarm while trying to pass through a door in the building that was usually kept open.

"It was a lapse of judgment if you will... wasn't a conscious decision to do something wrong," Bowman said in a quote obtained from Fox News.

According to CNN, Bowman agreed to plead guilty to a single misdemeanor offense. His sentence was deferred for three months while he serves probation, pays a $1,000 fine, and writes a letter of apology to Capitol Police. If he fulfills the requirements, prosecutors agreed to drop the charge at a January hearing, according to the report.

“I’m thankful for the quick resolution from the District of Columbia Attorney General’s office on this issue and grateful that the United States Capitol Police General Counsel’s office agreed I did not obstruct nor intend to obstruct any House vote or proceedings,” Bowman said in a statement Wednesday. “I am responsible for activating a fire alarm, I will be paying the fine issued, and look forward to these charges being ultimately dropped.”