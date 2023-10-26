Sean Hannity mocked for touting MMA training as "personal security plan" after Maine mass shooting

In the aftermath of a gunman carrying out a mass shooting at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine Wednesday night, killing at least 18 people and injuring at least 13, Sean Hannity discussed his "personal security plan" in the event he ever found himself in such a situation. “I always ask the question when something like this happens. ‘What is your plan? What do you do?’” Hannity said during Wednesday's edition of his Fox News show, per The Wrap. “I have a personal security plan. I train in mixed martial arts. I’ve been a big believer in the Second Amendment for a long time with the prayer I never would have to use it.”

The "Hannity" host also explained that others politicizing mass shootings after they happen "bothers" him, saying that he can "count the seconds" before it happens. “That part of it I never like because that’s not going to brings back lives,” he added. Critics mocked Hannity's purported security plan online. "Republicans’ new plan to stop mass shootings: Karate chop the AR-15s," MSNBC contributor Brian Tyler Cohen wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Hannity says a good guy with a karate chop can beat a bad guy with a gun," David Corn, Mother Jones' Washington, D.C. bureau chief and a MSNBC analyst, added. "There is something so dysfunctional about saying 'We could live in communities where you don’t have to worry about getting shot, but I’d prefer to keep the guns and fight my way out,'" Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., tweeted. "You’re not Josey Wales. You’re just a rich dude with a Fox News gig. To thine own self be true."