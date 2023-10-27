Officials release names of Maine mass shooting victims as hunt for suspect continues

As authorities continue their search for the person responsible for killing 18 people and injuring 13 others during a mass shooting that took place at two locations in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night, new information has been released about the victims after conclusive identification with the help of their families.

According to a report from ABC News recounting details from a press conference held on Friday afternoon, the victims range in age from 14 to 76 and 4 of the 18 people killed were deaf, having been shot down while part of a gathering of people playing cornhole at Schemengees Bar & Grill.

During the press conference where all 18 names of those who were killed were read, followed by a moment of silence, Commissioner of Public Safety Mike Sauschuck said that the shelter in place order had been rescinded but hunting has been banned in the cities of Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin and Monmouth beginning Saturday and lasting until further notice. He stressed that nearby residents should be aware of areas in which this ban is not taking place so that, should they hear gunshots, they don't assume those shots have anything to do with the ongoing investigation in this case.

Local businesses are told that they may remain open, or close up shop as the search for Robert Card, the 40-year-old person of interest, remains underway.

Watch the press conference below: