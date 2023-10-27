Judge rejects Trump's attempt to dodge Ivanka's testimony at fraud trial

The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump's $250 million civil fraud trial has ordered the former president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, to testify in the case, NBC News reports. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron said Friday that she could not be called as a witness prior to Nov. 1, which would give her time to appeal the decision if she so chooses.

Trump attorneys challenged New York Attorney General Letitia James' subpoena to Ivanka Trump, pointing out that an appeals court ruled earlier this year that she should be dropped as a defendant in the case over issues with the statute of limitations. They accused James' office of attempting to "continue to harass and burden President Trump’s daughter long after" the appeals court "mandated she be dismissed from the case." They also argued that the attorney general waited too long to issue the subpoena, claiming that the office does not have that authority over her because she is no longer a New York resident.

The attorney general's office refuted those points and contended that Ivanka Trump, a former White House official, still has important information pertinent to their case as she is "financially and professionally intertwined with the Trump Organization" and the other defendants, which includes her brothers, Eric and Don Jr. She "does not seem to be averse to her involvement in the family business when it comes to owning and collecting proceeds from the OPO (hotel) sale, the Trump Organization purchasing insurance for her and her companies, managing her household staff and credit card bills, renting her apartment or even paying her legal fees in this action," James wrote in the filing. "It is only when she is tasked with answering for that involvement that she disclaims any connection."