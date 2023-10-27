Suspect in Maine mass shootings found dead

Hours after a press conference on Friday afternoon, where all 18 names of those who were killed during a mass shooting that took place at two locations in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night were announced, their suspected killer has been found dead.

In an update from CNN, multiple sources confirm that the body of 40-year-old Robert Card was found in the woods near Lisbon, which is about eight miles from Lewiston. His cause of death is from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. According to a law enforcement source, the spot in which he was discovered is in an area near the recycling center from which he had been recently fired.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement discovered what appeared to be a suicide note in Card's home that was said to have been addressed to his son, although no known motive for his crimes was expressed therein. Per AP News, Card was a U.S. Army reservist who underwent a mental health evaluation in mid-July after he began acting erratically during training.