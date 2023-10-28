Trump calls fraud trial judge "grossly incompetent" in latest Truth Social freak-out

A day after Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, will testify in the civil trial centered on puffed-up financials within her family's business empire, Truth Social is yet again the sounding board for her father's grievances.

Ignoring continued warnings from judges to mind his manners on social media, and to refrain from making targeted attacks — lest he be hit with more fines, or even jail time — Trump railed against Engoron in a message rattled off on Saturday morning, calling him "grossly incompetent" and "a partisan political hack who totally disregards the Court of Appeals decisions against him."

"The New York State legal system has broken down completely, and everybody who is watching this Witch Hunt so agrees," the former president continues. "Hopefully, that will soon change. This CRAZED Judge ruled against me before the Trial even started, and said Mar-a-Lago is worth only $18,000,000. Other properties, likewise. This is a Biden Election Interference Scam! There were No Crimes & No Victims, and there is NO JURY ALLOWED. This Radical Trump Hater Must Be Taken Off This Case!"