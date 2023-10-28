Mike Pence calls it quits on presidential campaign due to no one really caring about him

"We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets," Pence said in his announcement

By Kelly McClure

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published October 28, 2023 4:04PM (EDT)

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to supporters as he formally announces his intention to seek the Republican nomination for president on June 07, 2023 in Ankeny, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Taking into account that the most exciting buzz about Mike Pence was in regards to a literal fly landing on his head during a debate back in 2020, it tracks that his campaign for a 2024 presidency would go out with a Zzzzzzzz.

On Saturday, Trump's former vice president called it and marked it during an appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, saying that "after much prayer and deliberation" he has officially decided to suspend his campaign, effective today.

“We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets,” he said in closing.

According to AP News, Pence — the first major candidate to leave a race that has been dominated thus far by Trump — pulled the plug this early in the game after failing to gain sufficient support in the way of campaign donations and favorable poll numbers. At least we'll always have his strange campaign video where he pretended to pump gas

As of Saturday afternoon, Trump has yet to weigh-in on Pence taking a knee via a post to Truth Social, but it's a safe bet that it's coming.  


