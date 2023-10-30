In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death, many close friends and Hollywood peers remembered the actor as kind-hearted, brilliant and a “true gift to us all.” Perry himself also spoke more about what he believed were his friendliest attributes in his 2022 People cover story.

When asked, “What do you give yourself credit for,” Perry said, “I’m a little hard on myself.

“I give myself credit for being sober today, for caring about others, for never giving up,” he added. “Helping people as much as I do. That’s probably my favorite thing about myself.”

Perry continued, “Being creative, seeing, learning that if you’re uncomfortable or feeling anxiety, one of the ways to get out of that situation is to be creative. I wrote a screenplay in the same year that I wrote this book. I play a small part in it. I’m going to direct it.”

Perry, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on “Friends,” was found dead in his Los Angeles home Saturday. The actor died in a hot tub at age 54, the Los Angeles Times reported.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office announced that the cause of Perry’s death has been “deferred,” meaning additional investigative steps need to be taken. The medical examiner’s office told CNN that an autopsy has been conducted, “but examiners are awaiting the results of toxicology reports in order to determine Perry’s cause of death.”

Law enforcement sources also told the outlet that no drugs were found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.