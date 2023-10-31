George Conway: Trump is "gonna have to liquidate everything – including places like Mar-a-Lago"

If former President Donald Trump were to lose his ability to do business in New York after Judge Arthur Engoron issued a summary judgment finding Trump liable of fraud in Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million fraud lawsuit, he would likely have to sell off his most prized assets, conservative attorney George Conway predicted. During a MSNBC appearance, Conway argued that Trump is increasingly "making mistakes" and "babbling incoherently even more than usual" because his mogul status is "coming crashing down."

Engoron's ruling, which is currently on pause while Trump appeals, "puts him out of business," Conway told MSNBC host Jen Psaki. "Which means he’s gonna have to liquidate everything – including places like Mar-a-Lago, which are owned by New York LLCs. But then the question of how much of the proceeds of those sales, when he has to be put out of business go to the state of New York. And that’s what this is about." Psaki asked whether Trump could pay a potential judgment because he's "rich" but Conway explained that Trump will be forced to sell off his assets if the ruling is upheld. “Their right to do business in New York is canceled, as is the certificates of incorporation of the various LLCs and companies that he himself owns that are incorporated in New York,” he said. “So, he can’t do business... This is a death blow to Trump's businesses."