Don Jr. had some notes for the courtroom sketch artist during his second day of fraud testimony

On his second day of testimony pertaining to how much he knew (or claims not to know) about the Trump Organization's financial dealing's as part of his father's ongoing fraud trial, Donald Trump Jr. spent a bit of the session's downtime providing notes to the courtroom sketch artist.

According to artist Jane Rosenberg, who was on assignment for Reuters, the former president's namesake asked her to make him look "sexy," even going so far as to offer examples of what he was going for.

After being shown a courtroom portrait of former cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, which Don Jr. said made him look like a "superstar," the artist let him know that not only was she not personally responsible for that particular portrait, but that no one else was either.

"I said, 'That's fake,'" Rosenberg said. "It doesn't look anything like him, doesn't look anything like Sam Bankman-Fried ... and there's no one in the courtroom drawing that."

For reference, this is the sketch Don Jr. wanted matched in general vibe for himself: