MTG rages at “vaping groping Lauren Boebert” and “Colonel Sanders” Chip Roy as MAGA feud explodes

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., lashed out as House Freedom Caucus members on Thursday after nearly two dozen Republicans voted to shoot down her attempt to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. Greene went after the 23 Republicans who voted to kill her resolution, which Greene forced a vote on over Tlaib’s criticism of Israel. “Our country is in the worst crisis in it’s [sic] history in every category and the Democrats are full blown communists and Republicans can’t even censure Rashida Tlaib,” Greene wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Conservatives on this list hide behind excuses with their white wigs on and quote the constitution.”

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a fellow MAGA Republican and member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, criticized Greene’s “feckless resolution” as “deeply flawed” and filled with “factually unverified claims” — including Greene’s claim that Tlaib led an “insurrection.” We “should not continue to perpetuate claims of 'insurrection' at the Capitol and we should not abuse the term now,” Roy said in a statement.

Greene fumed at Roy, complaining that he “voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib.” Roy shot back at Greene, telling The Hill’s Mychael Schnell that Greene should “go chase so-called Jewish space lasers if she wants to spend time on that sort of thing.” Greene fired back again on X/Twitter: “Oh shut up Colonel Sanders, you’re not even from Texas, more like the DMV. Chip Roy’s career exist of working for politicians, working for campaigns for politicians, and being a politician himself. Unity Party all the way! Which is why you will never hold anyone accountable.”