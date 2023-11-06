FX officially announces the renewal of "The Bear," confirming that Carmy and the crew will be back

Smash hit FX show "The Bear" has been renewed for a third season, per a release from FX and the streaming service, Hulu. FX Entertainment President Nick Grad announced the renewal.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," he declared before specifically highlighting some of the cast and crew: Jeremy Allen White, who plays star chef Carmy; Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney, a young sous chef attempting to prove herself and her ideas; and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, playing Carmy's cousin Richie, who unexpectedly finds himself, and his self-respect, while working in a professional kitchen.

"What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear," Grad said. The first season of the show was nominated for 13 Emmy awards, while Season 2 of “The Bear” premiered after the cutoff date for the 2023 Emmys.