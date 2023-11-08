Actors who’ve dragged Marvel for its capitalistic, IP-driven franchise

Marvel Studios used to weld a certain unprecedented power in the industry. Its star-studded, Robert Downey Jr.-backed franchise hit its peak during the most recent blockbuster Avengers films with exposés revealing a slew of internal crises like major Jonathan Majors problem or just the general Marvel-film fatigue with all the shows and films coming out back to back. It seems like the same power that made Marvel movies insanely popular is also causing it to dwindle.
Even actors like "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White are not taking the Marvel bait used to lure in rising stars in the industry. White revealed in an interview with British GQ that he had a meeting about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe that didn't play out well because he had an "attitude." The star said he is steadfast in solely acting in independent films.
White is just one of many industry people who have been speaking on the potential side effects of Marvel's IP-driven franchise formula. Infamously, a figurehead of cinema, Martin Scorsese, has publically stated his disinterest in superhero films. When asked about Marvel films, Scorsese said, "That’s not cinema . . . Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”
Scorsese's comments have sparked endless discourse on the meaning of cinema, and similarly many actors feel the same way about his comments and the spectacle surrounding Marvel and its movies.
Here are actors that have dragged Marvel for its formulaic, IP-driven comic book movie-making machine:
“The deals that they make you do are so draconian. And, of course, you are signed on for not only the movie that you are signed on for . . . but at least two more that you haven’t read and you have no idea what they are going to be and all the crossover ones you are going to have to do," Hamm said. "For me to sign on now to do a superhero movie would mean I would be working until I am 50 as that particular superhero. It’s a lot of work at one thing which is not necessarily the reason I got into the business which is to do many things. If you want to spend all day pressing the same key that . . . seems an odd choice."
“That’s the first time I’ve done that,” he said. “I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You’ve got good people. You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next."
The actor said he would only return to the MCU if there was "a good character or a good director, you know, if it's an interesting thing.
“I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude,” White said. “I think I played it all wrong.” White was skeptical in front of the film executives saying “ ‘Tell me about why should I do your movie.'" "They were like, 'F**k you,'" White said. "And I was like, 'Right on.'"
He told GQ: “I am confused at how the pinnacle of an actor’s career has ended up in that place. . . They get really good filmmakers to do those movies and obviously they get really good actors to do those movies," echoing sentiments similar to Scorsese's. White said he's not sure he should be burning bridges at what is this critical point in his career but he doesn't regret it. “I played it the way I wanted to play it.”
