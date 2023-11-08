“End of our country as we know it" if Trump wins 2024, says Hillary Clinton on “The View”

On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Hillary Clinton made it clear that she’s not looking forward to Donald Trump’s comeback if the former president were to be re-elected in the upcoming 2024 election.

“I can’t even think of that because I think it would be the end of our country as we know it,” Clinton said after co-host Sunny Hostin asked her to envision the possibility of another Trump presidency.

Directly following her loss to Trump in the 2016 United States presidential election, Clinton had said she was willing “to give him a chance” and “support the president we have.” But her attitude all changed once Trump was inaugurated, Clinton clarified, adding that his accusatory behavior and habit of fabricating information and slandering his critics made her believe that he wasn’t qualified for the office.

Clinton claimed Trump “would be even worse now” because he was “somewhat restrained” during his first term in office: “Now, if he were ever near The Oval Office again, find people who have no principles, no conscience, who are totally tied to his fortunes, literally, and therefore would do whatever he said.”

“Take him at his word,” Clinton warned. “The man means to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down legitimate press outlets, and do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law in our country’s values.”