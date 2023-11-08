Adrian Monk returns in “Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie”: Watch the trailer

During the early months of the pandemic, many fans of Adrian Monk wondered how the quirky sleuth would fare in lockdown. Would his fear of germs actually work in his favor this time? Or would his phobias prove to be more debilitating than ever before?

Thankfully, that mystery will soon be solved because Monk is finally making his return in an upcoming movie on Peacock. “Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie” is a sequel film to the hit Emmy Award-winning series “Monk” that ran on USA Network from 2002-2009. Tony Shalhoub will reprise his titular role as the famed detective alongside several familiar faces from the show’s original cast.

Set more than a decade after the happenings in “Monk,” the movie features Monk solving “one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding,” according to the official synopsis. Monk is no longer a homicide detective for the San Francisco Police Department, but he’s working as a private police homicide consultant. His obsessive–compulsive disorder and numerous phobias are also at all time highs. Despite it all, Monk’s still got a knack for solving even the toughest of problems, thus proving just how talented he is.

Of course, we also see Monk partake in some comedic shenanigans and even go bungee jumping — an attempt at facing his fear of heights.

“Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie” is slated to premiere Dec. 8 on Peacock. Watch the trailer for the movie below, via YouTube: