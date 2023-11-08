NY AG calls out Ivanka ahead of testimony: "She will attempt to distance herself from the company"

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the civil fraud case against former President Donald Trump, predicted that Ivanka Trump will try to "distance" herself from her father's business during her Wednesday testimony, but argued she is "inextricably tied" to the Trump Organization," The Messenger reports. "She will attempt today to distance herself from the company, but unfortunately facts will reveal that in fact she was very much involved," James told reporters outside the courthouse Wednesday morning. James accused Ivanka Trump of benefitting "personally" from the inflation "scheme" in her Wednesday remarks. "You cannot hide from the truth," James said.

Donald Trump, along with the Trump Organization and some of its executives are accused of exaggerating property and business values to secure better loan terms and make deals. He's denied any wrongdoing in the case and has written it off as politically-motivated. Ivanka Trump, alongside brothers Eric and Donald Jr., was a defendant in the lawsuit, but an appellate court ruled earlier this year that the accusations against her be dismissed. "There's no way that she walks out of this trial further distanced from the controversies surrounding her father," Dan Alexander, author of 'White House, Inc: How Donald Trump Turned the Presidency Into a Business', told BBC News. "It's going to be an uncomfortable place for her, and I don't think that reputationally, it's the direction that she wants to go."