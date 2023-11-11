Trump jokes that DeSantis walks like he's wearing ice skates due to his use of height boosters

During a campaign event in New Hampshire on Saturday, Donald Trump did a whole little comedy routine about Ron DeSantis, poking fun at his height and the alleged use of lifts in his boots, which he was quick to point out he doesn't need to wear himself.

"I'm not wearing lifts either, by the way," Trump said to the crowd, ramping up to the LOLs. "I don't have 6-inch heels." From here, he goes on to perform an impression of DeSantis walking around during a recent event they both attended.

"The greatest moment of the debate was when Ron DeSanctimonious was walking off the stage and his feet, it's weird, cause his cowboy boots have a high heel outside but the inside you got a big deal going on (makes swopping motion with his hand here), and he's walking like this (does a silly walk along the lines of something you'd see Nicolas Cage do in one of his stranger roles). He's walking off the stage like he's trying to balance himself. I thought he was wearing ice skates."

Watch here: