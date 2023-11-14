Donald Trump allegedly hung up on Kim Kardashian when she sought his help, new book says

Former President Donald Trump allegedly hung up on Kim Kardashian when she called asking for his help with a clemency case, ABC News' Jonathan Karl wrote in his upcoming book.

Kardashian famously met with Trump in the Oval Office in 2018 to petition for the pardoning of Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. After the request for clemency was granted, Kardashian reportedly pushed for more similar cases. Trump was willing to comply, only if Kardashian helped boost his celebrity connections:

"A source familiar with the conversations tells me Trump listened to her requests and demanded a straight-up quid pro quo. He would grant the commutations, he told Kardashian, if she leveraged her celebrity connections to get football stars who were friends of hers to come visit him at the White House,” Karl wrote in his book “Tired of Winning,” out Tuesday. An excerpt was published by Axios on Monday.

Kardashian tried fulfilling Trump’s request but all the football players she approached refused to meet with him.

Karl also wrote that Kardashian reached out to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago team months after he left the White House in hopes of attaining a high-profile endorsement for another clemency plea, but he wasn’t open to helping this time:

"Hell no, the former president told her. He wouldn't do it. 'You voted for Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?' Trump told her . . . After a few more choice words, the line went dead. Trump had hung up on her."