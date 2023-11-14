Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was a hot topic on Tuesday’s episode of “The View” as the show’s hosts took turns roasting the 2024 presidential candidate for his choice gym apparel.

The discussion began with the panel expressing their disgust over a recent photo of RFK Jr. walking out of an airplane bathroom barefoot. Kennedy reportedly went into the bathroom sans shoes or socks and walked out in the same manner towards his seat.

“You can’t unsee it. And for a man who is so concerned about what he puts into his body, he’s gonna need a tetanus shot after that flight,” Sara Haines said, referring to Kennedy’s long-standing anti-vax history. Sunny Hostin chimed in, calling Kennedy’s mile-high shoeless strut “so disgusting.”

“I used to think it was folklore that you could actually get infections in your feet,” she added.

The mocking of RFK Jr. continued when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin took the opportunity to disclose another one of his bizarre habits:

“A friend of mine was working out in a gym, and ran into RFK there. He works out in jeans,” she said. “That might be even weirder than walking barefoot into a public restroom. That’s a serial killer move right there.”

“Listen, sometimes you don’t have time to stop when everybody else is in their shorts and everything, and you go, you get some exercise in when you can!” Whoopi Goldberg said.