Barbra Streisand says she “can’t live in this country” if Donald Trump wins the presidency

Barbra Streisand is once again making it clear that she won't tolerate another Donald Trump presidency. The actor, singer and vocal Democrat appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show” to voice her sentiments and ongoing disapproval of the former president.

“I can’t live in this country if he becomes president,” Streisand told host Stephen Colbert. She added that if she had to choose somewhere to relocate to, she’d probably move to England because “I like England.”

Streisand also revealed that she’ll consider rebuilding her “little, tiny” underground shopping mall — which is set up in the basement of her sprawling Malibu residence — if another Trump-led administration is on the horizon. The specific location is still to be decided.

This isn’t the first time Streisand has threatened to bid adieu to the states in anticipation of a Trump presidency. Ahead of the 2016 election, Streisand said in a “60 Minutes” interview that she’ll leave the country for good if Trump won.

“I’m either coming to your country, if you’ll let me in, or Canada,” she told Australian journalist Michael Usher at the time.

Unsurprisingly, Streisand failed to stay true to her words despite Trump’s victory. But that doesn’t mean she’s stopped launching attacks on the ex-president. Streisand previously called Trump “the Liar in Chief, the Groper in Chief,” “so stupid” and “so ill-informed.”

Watch the full clip below, via YouTube: