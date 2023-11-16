Donald Trump calls Kim Kardashian “the world’s most overrated celebrity” in latest diss

Former President Donald Trump recently took to social media to call Kim Kardashian "the world’s most overrated celebrity” while criticizing a newly released book that takes aim at his presidency.

Trump slammed Jonathan Karl’s book, “Tired of Winning,” which alleges that the ex-president and 2024 presidential candidate had asked Kardashian to leverage her celebrity connections to get football stars to come to the White House after she sought his help with several clemency cases.

“In the ‘book’ he [Karl] has the World’s most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she ‘would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,’ if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners,” Trump wrote in a Wednesday Truth Social post. “This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players.”

Trump continued, noting the athletes and professional sports team he had at the White House during his time in office. He also said that he did grant more prison commutations, but claimed he did them more for Kardashian’s husband at the time, Kanye West, than Kardashian.

“I did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden, and look at the mess our Country is in now,” Trump added. “Many other false stories in Karl’s very boring book, but nothing worth mentioning!”

Karl’s book “Tired of Winning” was released on Tuesday. An excerpt was published by Axios on Monday.