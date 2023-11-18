Elon Musk goes thermonuclear as X bleeds advertisers post antisemitic conspiracy theory controversy

A number of blue chip companies are pulling ads from Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) due to what CNN Business is referring to as his "increasingly vocal endorsement of extremist beliefs."

Earlier this week, Media Matters for America reported that Musk declared on X that a paid X Premium user's peddling of an antisemitic conspiracy theory attacking Jewish people was the "actual truth," which kicked-off the platform's advertising bleed.

Witnessing reports of Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, Comcast, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery and Apple cutting ties with X, Musk is going into damage control mode, issuing a statement saying, “The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company."

X CEO Linda Yaccarino wrote in a post to the platform on Friday that “X has been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There’s absolutely no place for it anywhere in the world.”

“At risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group will be suspended from this platform,” Musk wrote on X Friday evening.