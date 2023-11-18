"He's going to lose": Bill Maher bashes Biden in "Real Time" segment

Bill Maher does not see Joe Biden winning the 2024 presidential election and he made this much very clear during a conversation with former DNC chair Donna Brazile and former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger in a segment of "Real Time" on Friday night.

Bringing Democrat David Axelrod’s recent comment that Biden should “get out or get going” to the table, to which Brazile expressed agreement, saying, "Look, people think that Joe Biden is perhaps too old. They’re right," Maher jumped in with his own take on the matter, and how the issue is a "case by case" thing.

"But for that argument to have teeth at all, you also have to be the person who can go, 'Yeah, but this is the case,'" Maher offered. "And I’ve said it before. Do I think Joe Biden can do the job? Absolutely. I don’t think he can win the job. And that’s what I care about. He’s going to lose. Because the people think he’s too old. And perception is reality. I’m sorry."

Saying, "He's been counted out so many times, I've just lost track," Brazile jumped to Biden's defense, listing examples of times he's won where others presumed he had no chance. But Maher's opinion wasn't swayed here, shifting focus to a joke about Snoop Dogg quitting pot.

Watch here: