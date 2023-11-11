Ted Cruz blames extreme left for rise in antisemitism during appearance on "Real Time"

During a segment of "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday night, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas plugged his new book, "Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America," making it the perfect opportunity to blame the left for a wide variety of issues — primarily, what he views as a rise in antisemitism, which he traces back to the uprise of "woke" culture.

"What I'm talking about in the book is very closely intertwined with what I call cultural Marxism," Cruz says. "It discusses major institutions that have been captured by the extreme left."

Going on to name universities as ground zero for the leftist way of thinking he's taken an issue with, Cruz furthers that, "If you look at what's going on right now — the rabid antisemitism at universities — that's the manifestation of cultural Marxism."

Dipping into a brief history on Karl Marx dating back to the '60s and '70s, and how his philosophies worked their way through the minds of professors in universities in America, Cruz says, "fast forward to where we are now . . . for the extreme left, they have coded Jews as oppressors. And they've coded the Palestinians as victims. And that's why they are cheering for what they see as the violent overthrow of the victims overthrowing the oppressors."