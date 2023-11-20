Joe Biden mixes up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears while speaking at turkey pardoning ceremony

Joe Biden confused Taylor Swift with Britney Spears while speaking at the White House’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony, which also took place on the president’s 81st birthday. While pardoning two turkeys, Liberty and Bell, Biden erroneously named Spears while referencing Swift’s ongoing Era’s tour.

“Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles,” Biden said Monday. “You could say it’s even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or Britney’s tour. She’s down, it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now.”

Swift recently postponed one of her tour concerts in Rio de Janeiro due to the extreme temperatures, which may have also contributed to the death of one of her fans before her Brazil concert.

Biden’s mix-up comes in the wake of growing skepticism from voters regarding his age and capability as president. According to a Nov. 7 poll from Reuters, 56% of Americans disapprove of Biden as the president's popularity slipped this month to its lowest level since April.

In addition to offending several diehard Swift fans, Biden may have offended the aforementioned turkeys, who seem to love Swift, per NBC News. According to National Turkey Federation Chairman Steve Lykken, Liberty and Bell had been listening to some of Swift’s tunes prior to their pardoning.

“I can confirm they are, in fact, Swifties,” Lykken told the outlet.