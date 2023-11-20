"Put his a** in jail": Former RNC chairman has a solution for Trump's "enormously dangerous" attacks

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele on Sunday warned of the potential for harm posed by former President Donald Trump's persistent verbal attacks on the judges presiding over his criminal and civil trials, court staff and the prosecutors bringing the cases against him. "It's enormously dangerous. I am shocked that we've allowed this to get this far. I'm just going to use my best analysis that I can give you at this point on this situation with Trump, and the attacks on the judges," Steele told MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin.

"Put his a— in jail. That's how you end it," Steele said. "That's how it stops. Now, yeah, people will be mad, and they will be upset. But there is no other person on this planet, certainly not in this country, who would be given the kind of grace that Donald Trump has been given to run his mouth the way he has — attacking the clerks, attacking the judges, attacking the prosecutors personally, threatening them." Steele referenced the MAGA bases' response to Trump's attacks, which have previously led some to take up arms for his causes, and lamented how the legal system is being "pulverized from within" in its efforts to appease the former president. "If he wants to continue in this vein, then use the system the way the system would be used against all of us on the show right now," Steele said. "Because you know damn well, if any one of us said half of what Donald Trump said, we would not be on air tonight. We would be in a jail cell. We would be shut down."