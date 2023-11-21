MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan drags possible Trump AG pick for threatening to "deport" him

“Nothing at all unconstitutional, fascistic, or bigoted about any of this,” Hasan sarcastically quipped

Mehdi Hasan speaks onstage during the Variety & Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Summit presented by SHOWTIME at Second Floor on August 02, 2023 in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Variety via Getty Images)
MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan fired back at conservative lawyer and activist Mike Davis on Monday after Davis said he'd deport the journalist if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election and he is named attorney general, as has been floated by multiple Trump insiders, according to HuffPost

On the Sunday edition of his show, Hasan exposed "Davis' threats to send journalists to the D.C. gulag" alongside "his repeated calls on social media for his followers to 'arm up against the violent Black underclass,'" displaying Davis' corresponding X/Twitter posts, during a segment on the right-wing, extremist figures who may comprise Trump's administration in a potential second term. 

Trump threatens to handle the "vermin": MAGA has got a hold of the Nazi playbook

Davis responded to the segment on X, extolling the potential cabinet members as "Trump's Dream Team" and claiming to now have added the British-American anchor to his lists of people to indict, detain, denaturalize and deport. 

“I already have his spot picked out in the DC gulag,” Davis added. “But I’ll put him in the women’s cell block, with @Timodc [former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller]. So these whiny leftists don’t get beat up as often.”

Hasan shot back in a post of his own, writing, "Nothing to see here, just the former Gorsuch law clerk touted as Trump’s next attorney-general, threatening to indict, detain, & deport me (for what?) & put Tim Miller, who is gay, in a women’s prison.”

“Nothing at all unconstitutional, fascistic, or bigoted about any of this,” he added.

Legal experts admonished the conservative lawyer over the online exchange, dubbing Davis a "disgrace."

"My God. An absolute disgrace to the profession and the country," tweeted Sherrilyn Iffil, the former president and director-counsel of the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund.

"More than a disgrace," Georgia State law professor Eric Segall added. "He has been threatening folks (like me) that we are on his “list” for something terrible if Trump wins. He’s a clear and present danger given he clerked for Gorsuch twice! He’s not a rando tweeter."

