Darly Hall, the co-founder and lead vocalist of pop duo Hall & Oates, has taken legal action against his fellow bandmate John Oates. On Nov. 16, Hall filed an undisclosed complaint, which deals with “contract/debt,” in Nashville Chancery Court, according to online court records. Little information about the lawsuit is publicly available, as the court documents are sealed.

Alongside the suit, Hall filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, which was issued the following day on Nov. 17. The restraining order is set to begin Nov. 30.

“Beginning as two devoted disciples of earlier soul greats, Daryl Hall & John Oates are today soul survivors in their own rights. They have become such musical influences on future generations of popular artists that Spin Magazine’s September 2006 cover headline read: ‘Why Hall and Oates are the New Velvet Underground,’” read the duo’s official website.

“One of the most sampled artists today, their impact can be heard everywhere from boy band harmonies to neo-soul to rap-rock fusion.”

Together, Hall and Oates have recorded 21 albums and released several major hits, including “Rich Girl,” “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” and “Maneater.” In 2003, the duo was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Both Hall and Oates have solo recording careers and have toured separately in recent years but never officially split up.