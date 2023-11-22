Roasted: Fox News correspondent mocked for blaming $90 turkey on Biden

In a move reminiscent of New York Times columnist David Brooks bemoaning a $78 airport meal (80% of which, internet sleuths later confirmed, was the bar tab), Fox News correspondent and former Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz took to television on Monday night to complain about the price of his Thanksgiving turkey.

"We went to go buy a turkey today, it was $90 for a turkey!" Chaffetz, who previously served as the U.S. Representative for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, said. "The price of stamps is up 32 percent in the last four years. But it's all a choice by Joe Biden, that's what Bidenomics is!"

However, as Newsweek reported, social media users were quick to point out that, according to numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, turkey prices had actually dropped this year — and it was more likely that Chaffetz had either simply overpaid or purchased a premium product. “Turkey costs per pound fell to $1.25 in September 2023, down 43 cents from a year earlier, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” wrote former Fox News contributor Bill Kristol on X, formerly Twitter. “Unless the turkey he bought was 70 pounds, this turkey overpaid for his turkey.”

“Imagine knowing your viewers are so dumb that you can lie to them about the price of a turkey in an attempt to hurt Joe Biden after they just bought a butterball for $15,” political strategist Adam Parkhomenko wrote on X.