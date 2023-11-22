Watch "Jimmy Kimmel Live" mock Twitter CEO who can't deal with Elon Musk's nonsense

On Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at X CEO Linda Yaccarino and her continued loyalty to X boss Elon Musk. Earlier this week, Yaccarino announced that she is committed to staying at X, even after several brands pulled their advertising from the social network in the wake of Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

In the skit, Yaccarino (played by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” writer Blaire Erskine) does damage control, albeit unsuccessfully, on Musk's most controversial and inflammatory statements.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure he didn’t say that all Taiwanese people eat kittens. That would be crazy. Let me check,” says the fake Yaccarino on a phone call. “Nope, he said all Taiwanese people eat kittens. OK, thank you so much.”

Kimmel then joins the line, asking Yaccarino if everything’s under control at X headquarters. Yaccarino assures him, “Everything’s going great, I don’t know what you’re talking about” while pouring herself an obscene amount of wine . . . because all the vodka had been consumed.

Later, Yaccarino snapsher laptop in half and cut off a portion of her hair during a fit of rage.

“Listen, Elon is outspoken, OK? But I can fix him, you know? I just have to shrink myself down and hide under his chef hat and kind of control everything he does,” she told Kimmel, clearly referencing the plot of the 2007 film 'Ratatouille.'"

The skit ends with Yaccarino receiving yet another phone call and calmly dealing with it by smashing her desk with a hammer.