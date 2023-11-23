Did Banksy reveal his real name ... 20 years ago?

The street artist's sense of mystery is part of his appeal. A resurfaced interview may have just unmasked him

By Hanh Nguyen

Published November 23, 2023 3:05PM (EST)

Sotheby's employees view "Love is in the Bin" by British artist Banksy at Sotheby's auction house on October 12, 2018 in London, United Kingdom (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Whether it's the element of surprise in Banksy's work or his elusive identity, the street artist wins fans by unsettling them. What happens then, when part of that mystery may have been peeled away?

A resurfaced interview recorded 20 years ago may have uncovered his real name. The kicker? The artist may have been the one to unmask himself. According to CNN, a bonus episode of the 10-episode BBC podcast series "The Banksy Story" released Tuesday uses audio from a 2003 interview in which former BBC arts correspondent Nigel Wrench asks Banksy if his name is Robert Banks.

In the audio, the artist responds, "It's Robbie."

Wrench shared this old interview with "The Banksy Story" podcast host James Peak after it had played NPR's unverified audio of the artist from 2005. Naturally, as a self-identified Banksy "super fan," Peak is looking at the possible identity revelation with a healthy side-eye.

“A name comes out,” Peak said to CNN. “Is it the right name? Is it a clever joke?” He points out that after all, "Robbie Banks" could be a cheeky pun about stealing money. 

We wouldn't put it past the artist to have effected a misdirect about anything made public, which would be just another opportunity to make a subversive statement.


