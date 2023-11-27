Alyssa Farah Griffin slams women’s groups for silence on reports of rape against Israeli women

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin blasted international women’s groups for their silence on reports of gender-based violence by Hamas against Israeli women on Oct. 7.

“I am still devastated – we’re two months since this war has been underway — by silence from women’s groups in this country about rape being used as an act of war in this attack,” Griffin said. “The fact that sexual violence was used against Israeli women and the major women’s groups in this country have not come out and denounced it . . .That violates every rule of warfare.”

She continued, “It is the height of immorality and the fact that the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment has been silent, the U.N. Committee on Elimination of Discrimination Against Women has been silent, and the international MeToo movement has been silent.”

On Nov. 26, U.N. Women called for a “rigorous investigation” into reports of rape and sexual assault that cropped up in the Israel-Gaza conflict. Hamas also issued a statement back in October, per Al Jazeera English, rejecting allegations that it committed crimes against women and children.

Whoopi Goldberg later chimed in, suggesting that the reason why those who were released from captivity will be careful about criticizing Hamas is because “they don’t want their loved ones who are still in captivity to be tortured. . . . No one’s leaving the land so the question has to become, how do we live together on this land?” she added. “That is all that people should be thinking about so that this does not continue to happen.”

