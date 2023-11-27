If you've recently purchased any whole or pre-cut cantaloupe or fruit salads containing cantaloupe, take caution and check the labeling and best-by dates. As reported by James Powel and Gabe Hauari with USA Today, the Center for Disease Control recently announced "that two people have died and 28 more people have been hospitalized in a salmonella outbreak in cantaloupes across 32 states." If you have any cantaloupes in your home or have recently purchased any, it's advisable to discard or return them. If you're unsure if the particulate cantaloupe you've purchased has been recalled, it's best to exercise caution and also discard that, too. Minnesota has reported the highest number of infections as of yet, with 13 officially declared cases .

Hauari and Powel note that "the most recently reported illness occurred on Nov 10," but that the illness itself can take weeks in order to "be determined as part of an outbreak." Some of the particular companies or brands recalling cantaloupes are Pacific Trellis Fruit and Delcinea Farms, which recalled nearly 5000 cases of "Malichita" brand cantaloupes. The fruit was sold in California, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. If you see "Malichita" branding or labeling on your cantaloupe, do not eat it.

Other companies recalling cantaloupes are CG Dallas, Sofi Produce/Trufresh, Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, as well as Aldi grocer, which recalled cantaloupe, cut cantaloupes and pineapple spears with best by dates between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31.