Guy Fieri signs $100 million contract for three more years at Food Network

Guy Fieiri — the Mayor of Flavortown U.S.A — will be on Food Network for (at least) three more years.

As reported by Jennifer Maas with Variety, Fieri "signed a new three-year deal with Food Network, which sources tell Variety is valued at more than $100 million." As Maas writes, Fieri is the highest-paid talent currently on the network, though neither Food Network nor Warner Bros. Discovery would comment on the specifics of the deal. Three years added on to his tenure will make Fieri one of the few who's been on the iconic network for 20 years or more. Warner Bros. Discovery head of food content Betsy Ayala said "Recognized everywhere he goes, there is only one Guy Fieri."

Fieri originally joined the network after his 2006 win on "The Next Food Network Star," which he then parlayed into numerous shows, from "Guy's Big Bite" to "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." He also now leads a production company called Knuckle Sandwich LLC, which also opens and operates many restaurants nationwide.

"In addition to being a star on Food Network, Guy is a global phenomenon with millions of fans throughout the world and he’s an incredibly creative content producer as well," said Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks chairman and CEO Kathleen Finch. "We’re thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with Guy and to continue to entertain his legions of fans."