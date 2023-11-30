Juliana Marguiles receives backlash for comments on Black and queer people supporting Palestine

Julianna Margulies is the latest celebrity to find themselves in the hot seat after comments made during a recent appearance on "The Back Room with Andy Ostroy" podcast regarding Black and queer people supporting Palestine are being interpreted as hateful and bigoted.

Weaved into her comments — in which she says that Black and gay people are "lower than Jews," and that people who use they/them pronouns would be decapitated in an Islamic country and have their heads used in place of soccer balls — she mistakes her role as a lesbian on "The Morning Show" as a shield of authority in the matter, which the internet is having a big problem with, compounded by many of the other misguided comments made on the episode that aired on November 20.

"It takes skills to pack anti-Blackness, Islamophobia and transphobia so deftly into 90 seconds. Julianna Margulies take a bow," says writer Monisha Rajesh on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a clip of the actress speaking.

"It's more unhinged than anything Amy Schumer or Sarah Silverman have said," writes Samah Fadil, a Black Palestinian writer. "Here Julianna Margulies says the Black community is uneducated (she wants to say ignorant soooo bad). Then she tells them to get the f**k out of America cuz they weren't here first either."