Julianna Margulies apologizes for offending Black and LGBTQ+ people — Doesn't take it back

After a full day of being dragged on the internet for comments made on a podcast in which she berated Black and LGBTQ+ people for supporting Palestine, Julianna Marguiles is doing damage control, issuing a statement in which she apologizes for offending people, but does not recant what she said to set this whole thing off.

For those who missed it, "The Morning Show" actress made an appearance on "The Back Room with Andy Ostroy" podcast on November 20 and passionately ranted about "The Blacks" and "these people who want us to call them they/them" spewing antisemitic hate, going so far as to accuse Black people of being brainwashed to "hate Jews," and saying that gender neutral people would be decapitated in an Islamic country and have their heads used in place of soccer balls. Taking some time to reflect on the response she got to this (it wasn't good), she's not taking back anything that she said, but she's sorry that people were upset by it.

“I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect,” she said in her statement on Friday. “I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop. Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.”