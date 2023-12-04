Food insecure Alaskans struggle as food stamp backlog becomes untenable for staffers to process

Food insecurity has ravaged many communities and families in the past year. Now, due to a perfect storm of issues, those dependent on food aid in Alaska are experiencing delays and backlogs.

"At least one in 10 Alaskans who depend on federally funded food stamps are now waiting on critical aid," Annie Berman writes in the Anchorage Daily News. That is a total of 12,000 Alaskans. "Over the past six weeks, we have seen a steady increase in our backlog for the SNAP applications and recertifications," said Deb Etheridge, the director of the Alaska Division of Public Assistance. In addition to an influx of applications, other problems include office closures, technology issues and a tie-consuming interview requirement. Etheridge also believes the division needs many more staff members in order to adequately process the backlogged applications within the next month or so.

In addition, Berman writes that "the state has decided to hold off on conducting those [required] interviews — falling out of compliance with federal regulations as a result — in its attempt to speed up application processing, and stop the backlog from growing."

Over 90,000 people in Alaska participate in SNAP. For some, the wait can take months and months, so many are reliant on food banks, pantries and other forms of philanthropy, charity and assistance in order to eat on a daily basis. Berman writes that "the backlog began in August 2022 and wasn't fully cleared until September 2023.: However, the backlog of applications quickly mounted again. It's particularly concerning in parts of rural Alaska, in which there are less food banks. Etheridge noted that the past six weeks specifically have caused the current issue.