This mixologist-crafted eggnog is unlike any other you've ever tried before. And it's stupendous

Bibi Hutchings, a lifelong Southerner, lives along a quiet coastal Alabama bay with her cat, Zulu, and husband, Tom. She writes about the magical way food evokes memories, instantly bringing you back to the people, places and experiences of your life. Her stories take you all around the South and are accompanied with tried-and-true recipes that are destined to become a part of your memory-making as you share them with your friends and family.

Aged a minimum of three weeks — although thirty days is even better — this original concoction will change everything you thought you knew about how to make the most delicious eggnog. It certainly did for me.

“Liquid silk,” “otherworldly,” “heaven in a cup,” and more resounding, grandiloquent, highly praiseful words and phrases fill your mind when you taste this amazing brew.

My apologies for failing to get the recipe to you sooner — how is it already December?!

Hopefully, as soon as you finish reading, you will rush out for all you need in order to have this intoxicating beverage ready for the week of Christmas and into the New Year. It is like no eggnog you have ever had, and once you try it, your palate will be far too recherché for the lowly, ready-made sort found in cartons showcased along cold case shelves at your local supermarket. Leave it me to spoil your taste buds, but this eggnog is special, even if you do not have time to age it for as long as recommended.

Hear me out before you dismiss aging something containing both raw eggs and dairy as a really bad idea, if not downright unsound. I can assure you that human beings have drunk, and thrived upon, “uncooked," boozed-up, eggy, milky mixtures since medieval times. There is a long, documented history of using alcohol to ‘pickle’ precious food sources, like milk and eggs, for future consumption.

Eggnog in general, and aged eggnog in particular, is a descendant of something called “sack posset “ or “posset,” a 17th-century, upper-class, custard-like, creamy English drink made with a fortified wine like Madeira or sherry. Posset was thought to have health-giving, curative qualities, so it was most commonly made to have on hand for family members who fell ill. I cannot say that I reach for a cup of this egg nog when I am feeling unwell, but I can tell you that you will be feeling no pain after a taste or two.

With written recipes dating back to the mid-1600’s and before, we have a substantial amount of evidence, enough upon which to rest easily, that these aged protein and nutrient rich potions were and are perfectly safe, with some suggesting aging periods of varying lengths. Numerous recipes preceding this one are records off how to preserve eggs and dairy for leaner times down the road when chickens and cows were not producing as much or any at all.

We now have science to confirm the safety of such brews. Lab tests prove that three weeks is the magical amount of time for any and all bacteria/salmonella to be fully destroyed as long as your batch is made up of at least 15%-20% of no less than 80 proof alcohol. Well, check, check and check; Alison’s Aged Egg Nog is a nothing if not heavy on the ardent spirits!

Alison, a Princeton graduate with a lifelong passion for mixology, created this egg nog recipe after extensive research. Aside from her Ivy League pedigree, Alison spent years honing her craft both behind the bar and in her own kitchen, where she created innovative cocktails with unique, homemade and oftentimes heirloom or historic ingredients. After graduating, she left New Jersey and bartended at Max Fish, the iconic New York City bar on the Lower East Side that opened in 1989. From there, she moved to Atlanta where she continued to impress at local hot spots and music venues. She kindly and freely shares her recipes with friends and continues to amaze and inspire with her uncommon syrups and infusions.

When you read over Alison’s recipe, you will most likely think that the alcohol content will taste overwhelming. It does not. Not even a little bit. It is the smoothest, most sensational holiday drink you can imagine. The longer it ages, the better it tastes.

I know you are going to be blown away!

Alison’s Aged Eggnog

Yields Varies greatly, but can serve many Prep Time 10 minutes Aging Time 021-30 days (see cook's notes)

Ingredients Regular Batch- 1 dozen eggs 2 quarts cream (whipping cream [preferred], heavy cream or a mixture of cream and half-n-half) 1 3/4 cups sugar, divided 4 to 6 ounces each: gin, brandy and rum 1 quart bourbon (a fifth plus another 6-6.5 oz) Tiny Batch- 3 eggs 2 cups cream 1/3 cup sugar 2 ounces each: gin, brandy and dark rum 1 cup bourbon Directions Separate eggs, each into a mixing bowl. Add 3/4 cup sugar to yolks and whisk until frothy and sugar is dissolved. Whisk in cream, then slowly whisk in alcohol. You must go slowly so cream does not curdle. Whisk constantly while adding. To egg whites, add 1 cup of sugar and beat to stiff peaks. Fold sweetened whites into yolk-cream mixture. Repeat folding every 2 days for 30 days, or at least 21 days. Serve in small glasses with an optional sprinkling of freshly ground nutmeg. **Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of contracting foodborne disease, especially for those with particular medical conditions.